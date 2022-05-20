TD Securities Trims Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Target Price to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.86.

TSE:SIA opened at C$13.39 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$12.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.79. The firm has a market cap of C$974.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

