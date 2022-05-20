TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.94.

TCRR opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

