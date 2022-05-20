TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston Sells 14,320 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 14,320 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total value of C$1,052,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at C$273,052.50.

Christine R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 16,977 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.50, for a total transaction of C$1,179,901.50.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total transaction of C$896,247.90.

TRP opened at C$73.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.03.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.85%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.70.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.