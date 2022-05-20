Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.42.

Target stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.68. The company had a trading volume of 206,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,454. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.69. Target has a 1 year low of $151.28 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

