Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $153.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69. Target has a 1 year low of $151.28 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.42.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

