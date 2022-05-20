Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $275.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.42.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $152.68. 206,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,454. Target has a 12 month low of $151.28 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.