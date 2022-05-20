Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 433.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $2,521,000. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 695,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 73,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.42.

Target stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.30. 505,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.28 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

