Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$6.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TVE shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,798. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.51.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Ian Robert Currie bought 8,775 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52. Insiders acquired 91,460 shares of company stock worth $471,306 in the last 90 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.