TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 101,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,213,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

TAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

