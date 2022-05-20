T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

