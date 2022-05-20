Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.42% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

