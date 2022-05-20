Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CFO David Lyle Purchases 19,000 Shares

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) CFO David Lyle bought 19,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SRGA stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.30). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.60) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Surgalign in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Surgalign by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 274,736 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

