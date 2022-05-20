Sureserve Group’s (SUR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market cap of £137.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89. Sureserve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.78.

In other news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($25,887.57).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

