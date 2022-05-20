Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUUIF. Raymond James cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Superior Plus in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $9.44 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

