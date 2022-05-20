Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Director Ted Casey Buys 54,000 Shares

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) Director Ted Casey bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at $246,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNAX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAX shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

