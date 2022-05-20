Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($120.83) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($143.75) target price on Stratec in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SBS opened at €101.80 ($106.04) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €109.80 and a 200 day moving average of €118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.10. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €92.70 ($96.56) and a fifty-two week high of €147.40 ($153.54).

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

