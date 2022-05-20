StockNews.com Upgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT opened at $94.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $94.73.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,732,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.