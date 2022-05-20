StockNews.com Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $362,135. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

