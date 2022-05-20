StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.