StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the first quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

