StockNews.com Downgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

ATRS stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $953.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 256,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 104.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 187,324 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

