Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

