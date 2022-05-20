STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($54.17) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of STM opened at €37.35 ($38.90) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.62. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($22.34).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

