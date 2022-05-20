Stifel Nicolaus Lowers K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target to C$50.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

KBRLF opened at $25.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $32.19.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

