Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target to C$1.10

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CUBXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CubicFarm Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.45.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.