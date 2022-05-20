Steven Bender Sells 20,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $466,528.04.

On Friday, March 11th, Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

