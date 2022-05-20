Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Paul J. Isaac Acquires 28,738 Shares

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 28,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,402.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 549,910 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 334,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.