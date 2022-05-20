Stephens Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $34.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,936 shares of company stock worth $3,300,423. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

