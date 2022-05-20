STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.00.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

STEP stock opened at C$4.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.08.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

