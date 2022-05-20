Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

STLA opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stellantis by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stellantis by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,626,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

