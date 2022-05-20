Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.0561 on Top Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $752,661.34 and $415,954.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.94 or 0.00816759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00500450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032947 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,178.72 or 1.72582210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

