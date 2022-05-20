SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) CEO Buys $26,800.00 in Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) CEO John P. Campi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SKYX opened at $3.81 on Friday. SQL Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

