Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

