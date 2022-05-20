Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sportradar Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $32,918,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
