Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Splunk stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

