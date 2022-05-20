Splintershards Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $61.70 million and $1.67 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00013332 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00071815 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008120 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 767,412,421 coins and its circulating supply is 691,730,648 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

