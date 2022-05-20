Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Spire reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SR. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.84. 475,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

