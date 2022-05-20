Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10,565.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as £105.65 ($130.24) and last traded at £106.15 ($130.86), with a volume of 137880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £109.55 ($135.05).

SPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($167.53) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($129.44) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($161.74) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($166.42) to £132 ($162.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £126.03 ($155.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of £135.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £125 ($154.09) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($243,466.47). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($151.63), for a total value of £656,943 ($809,840.98).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

