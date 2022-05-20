SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,060 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 2.86% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $46,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.03. 100,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

