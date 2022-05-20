SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 386,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,898. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

