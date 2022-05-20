SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Up 0%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.10. 5,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 10,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.
