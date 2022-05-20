South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on S32. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get South32 alerts:

LON S32 opened at GBX 263 ($3.24) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.