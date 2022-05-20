Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SRNE. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

