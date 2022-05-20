SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 460,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,481. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

