SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.
Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 460,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,481. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
