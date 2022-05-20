Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.