Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $2.15 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $147.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

