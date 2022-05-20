Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Hovde Group to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

TSLX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. 20,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.