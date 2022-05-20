SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.88.

NYSE SITE opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $117.82 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

