Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Sims stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Sims has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

