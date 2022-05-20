Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,185,000 after acquiring an additional 528,422 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

HRL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,201. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.