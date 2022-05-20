Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.96% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,861,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,360,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 233,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,592. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.